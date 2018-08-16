Celebrating the best in the business across Calderdale

It’s that time of the year where we invite nominations for our annual Courier Business Awards.

The awards night is expected to be another sell-out and promises to be another spectacular celebration of the best in the business across Calderdale.

The awards will take place on Friday, November 16 at The Venue in Barkisland.

There are 11 categories covering different types of businesses and individuals. Every year great success stories are greeted with praise by the audience at what is a fantastic networking evening.

So don’t put off nominating your choice(s) and make sure the business or person you think is worthy has a chance to be recognised for helping make Calderdale the great place it is.

There are 14 categories in this year’s awards, covering all types of businesses and individuals for nomination.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, September 21. To nominate or for more details, visit https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/businessawards/.

Here are the categories and the criteria:

Business of the Year

Our top business will be able to demonstrate successful year-on-year growth in its sector, and have a strong commitment to innovation.

The business of the year will have eﬀectively promoted itself on the national and international stage.

We will also be looking for a supporter of the community and have a corporate & social responsibility policy. Personnel relations are a key factor, as is a strong commitment to environmental improvements.

Business Person of the Year

Our business person will demonstrate clear leadership qualities, with a strong ﬁnancial understanding of running a business. They will also be willing to mentor colleagues, and other business people, and be a visionary in his or her ﬁeld. The winner will be the person the judges believe has promoted Calderdale in the most

positive light.

Innovator of the Year

Innovation is the lifeblood of business, but it is also the most diﬃcult quality to categorise, and qualify. Our winner will have demonstrated their innovative skill in one or two of several diﬀerent possible ways. Our Innovator will have been transforming the performance of an established business, by restructuring or redirection, and shown successful and creative problem-solving.

Manufacturing Award

The winner will demonstrate a modern and eﬃcient approach to manufacturing and marketing, with a commitment to excellence in its products and service. A highly successful trading performance, preferably based on new and improved

products, as well as established lines, is a must. Judges will also be looking

for a strategy to reach new markets, and improve reach within existing ones and where applicable. With a commitment to research and development, and a sound track record of training and passing on vital skills to new generations.

Employer of the Year

(For this award we invite staﬀ to nominate employers)

We will be looking for companies who have shown a strong commitment to staﬀ development and training. The employer of the year will be a company that does that little bit extra for it’s employees, to create a good working environment and atmosphere.

Entrepreneur of the Year

The winner will be someone who turned a bright business idea into revenue-generating reality. A business person with an eye for a gap in the market as

well as the drive and know how to exploit it. An example and an inspiration to those around them, and a go-getter with commercial ﬂair in their personal make-up, and the proﬁt-gene in their DNA.

New Business

A new business established within the last two years,which can demonstrate sound and thorough research of its market, before embarking on the project. The winner will have a clear business strategy, and be able to demonstrate a willingness to listen to, and act upon, proven advice. Innovative thinking is a must, as is a clear understanding of the needs of a growing business.

Small to Medium Sized Business

In this category we are looking for turnover of less than £5 million, with fewer than 50 employees. A business should demonstrate signiﬁcant growth in its sector, and also demonstrate innovation. Businesses should have a mapped out plan for future developments, and have maintained sound ﬁnancial performance. A community social responsibility policy should also be in place.

Green Business

This award is for the business which has done the most to reduce its carbon footprint, and to consider the environment in all of its trading. Consideration will be given to environmental policies adopted by the nominee, and to those practices which mark out the business as one which cares about a sustainable world.

Green Champion

This award will be given to the employee, or manager, who has done the most to create and promote a green agenda in the work place. We are looking to reward the person who has done the most in their business to highlight the agenda of a sustainable world. This could be in day-to-day business operations - cutting fuel and power consumption and reducing packaging - or it could be in marketing green products.

Lifetime Achievement

A special award made by the judges.

Business in the Community

This is for a business that has made a significant contribution to community in Calderdale, perhaps by giving opportunity across Calderdale’s communities through recruitment, investing in apprenticeships and training or nurturing a diverse workforce.

Restaurant/Bar of the Year

We want somewhere vibrant and confident enough to reflect Calderdale. It will be a bar that is thriving and the kind of place that attracts the best crowd and will be a place to see and be seen. We are looking for top quality – a restaurant that aspires to excellence in everything it does. We want this winner to strive for the best in surroundings, service, cuisine and presentation. The winner will offer something very special in terms of menu and identity.

Independent Retailer of the Year

This award recognises the best independent retail store in Calderdale, taking into account financial performance, excellent product knowledge and great customer service. The judges will be looking for evidence of what sets them apart from other stores.