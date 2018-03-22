Communications consultancy wins national crime network contract

A Brighouse-based communications and strategy consultancy has been appointed to support the work of the National Rural Crime Network.

Waverley will support the network’s public relations, public affairs and engagement work over the next two years and was selected following a competitive national tender process.

The National Rural Crime Network, established in 2014, works to see greater recognition and understanding of the problems and the impact of crime in rural areas so more can be done to keep people safe and make them feel safe too.

It has a membership of Police and Crime Commissioners and a wide range of other bodies with a deep interest in community safety and rural affairs.

This includes the National Farmers’ Union, Neighbourhood Watch and Crimestoppers.

Waverley’s work will be led by director Stephen Naylor whose experience working in politics and journalism, including leading a Member of Parliament’s constituency office in North Yorkshire, was one of the key reasons behind the appointment.

Stephen said: “I am passionate that the voice of rural Britain is not only heard but listened to, which is why I am looking forward to working with the National Rural Crime Network.

“Over the next two years, we will support its aim of engaging with all who can make a difference to those who live and work in our most isolated communities. The appointment is a further demonstration of the strength of Waverley’s communications and strategy offering to a diverse range of businesses and organisations – from sport to education, charities to community – and we are proud to be continuing to expand.”