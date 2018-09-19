Cycle food delivery service Deliveroo arrives in Halifax

British Food delivery company Deliveroo is continuing its UK expansion by launching a site in Halifax.

Deliveroo is an app and website that enables Brits to check out the very best local food in their area,

More than 20 jobs will be created for local people in Halifax over the course of the first year, with the majority of these being Deliveroo riders, who aim to deliver food, which will be cooked, fresh to order and delivered from the restaurant kitchen to the customers’ door, desk or even the park in under 30 mins.

Deliveroo works with both the best independent restaurants like Spice Village, New Lodge Fisheries, and Primal Kitchen and also well-known high street favourites like KFC, Pizza Express, and TGI Fridays.

The launch will be a major boost to small restaurant businesses across Halifax who will be able to reach new customers and grown their restaurant businesses through offering delivery.

Dan Warne, Managing Director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland, "Launching in Halifax is a key milestone for Deliveroo. Halifax has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of restaurants, so we’re excited to connect them.

"We look forward to working with our new restaurant partners to reach a new customer base and expand their businesses. Deliveroo will also create work for 20 local riders and are thrilled to offer a flexible role to the community.”

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 12 noon and 11pm.

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with over 50,000 best-loved restaurants, as well as 50,000 riders. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with 2000 employees in offices around the globe.

