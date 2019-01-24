Elland based firm has been saved from closure

An Elland firm has been saved from potential closure after a joint exercise between two companies to stop the long-established specialist engineering contractor from closing.

In a joint exercise with Business Advisors RSM in Manchester and co-ordinated by Poppleton & Appleby Licensed Insolvency Practitioners, Elland Metal Spinners will continue with 18 jobs being saved.

Read: Find out how Calderdale secondary schools performed in latest league tables

With funding support from Ultimate Finance, the purchasers were advised by Richard Brier of Isaacs Business Finance Limited and Jeremy Garside, Partner at local commercial law specialists Williams & Co.

Elland Metal Spinning were founded in 1946 and are specialist contract metal spinners, supplying a range of components in mild steel, aluminium and various alloys.

Joint Administrator, Charles Brook of Poppleton & Appleby said: "I am delighted to start the year with this good news, which demonstrates the positive results of swift action when taken by experienced insolvency professionals.

Read: Figures reveal the decline in number of butcher's shops in Calderdale over last eight years

"Keeping jobs and highly skilled services within the locality is as much a part of helping the area to thrive as any other measures. The business now has a very good future with commercial customers across the UK and beyond that are relieved it can continue to serve their needs."

Michael Cruddas, Managing Director of Elland Metal Spinners said of the deal: "This long-established business was acquired from the founding family 4 years ago. However, last year actions of former employees that seemed intent on destroying the business were discovered, which threatened the survival of the company.

"Prompt action by our professional advisors has saved the business and the jobs of its loyal staff."

Read: Thirteen Calderdale locations that have been used in television and film