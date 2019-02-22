Elland-based Northern Powerhouse Developments has secured this Yorkshire hotel

An Elland-based hotel and leisure group has boosted its portfolio of properties in Yorkshire to four with the acquisition of a new venue.

Northern Powerhouse Developments (NPD), which owns The Imperial Crown in Horton Street, plans a sympathetic refurbishment of the 31-bedroom Pennine Manor Hotel on the outskirts of Huddersfield.

The company aims to maintain its policy of injecting new life into much-loved destinations, which often acts as a catalyst to a greater revival of surrounding areas.

The acquisition of Pennine Manor brings the number of hotels it operates in Yorkshire to four. Its nationwide operational portfolio, which includes sites in Wales and Devon, now stands at 11.

Its other Yorkshire sites are The Old Golf Course in Huddersfield and Scarborough’s Esplanade Hotel.

The Elland-based developer – which has Peter Moore, the man who brought Centre Parcs to the UK, on its board – has a further eight developments underway across the country.

NPD Chairman Gavin Woodhouse said it plans to enhance the guest experience Pennine Manor Hotel by transforming it into a “stand-out retreat destination”, with refurbishment including a new spa complex, an al fresco bar and a dining area.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to announce the arrival of our fourth hotel in Yorkshire and look forward to opening the doors at Pennine Manor.

“Already established as an idyllic wedding venue, our plan is to undertake a rolling schedule of refurbishments which will further enhance its reputation and build upon its perfect position in this beautiful and much-visited part of the world.

“Yorkshire has long been a hugely popular tourist destination for a global audience but following high-profile events like the Tour de Yorkshire, this has increased further.

“With huge investment into tourism and the regeneration of so many towns and cities across the region, demand for quality accommodation continues to soar and we are delighted to be able to offer that across all our hotels.”

