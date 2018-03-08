Elland CGI studio signs agreement with Lidl

Elland-based CGI and animation studio Virtual Resolution, which specialises in 3D visualisation and augmented reality, has signed a four-year framework agreement with Lidl to support the discount supermarket’s expansion across the UK.

The framework agreement will enable Virtual Resolution to create 3D visualisations and CGIs to assist with public engagement and the planning process.

It follows its work with Lidl on a number of projects over the past couple of years, including CGIs, drone photography and photo montages.

Tim Power, managing director of Virtual Resolution, said: “We’re delighted to strengthen our relationship with Lidl following the success of our work with them so far.

READ MORE: Caught on camera: Do you know these people?

“We have one of the UK’s largest in-house teams of specialist creative artists with a wealth of experience in CGI and 3D visualisation, and so are perfectly placed to provide Lidl with the support they need as they look to grow the business in the UK.”

Last year saw the company sign a two-year framework agreement with one of the UK’s leading retirement housebuilders, McCarthy & Stone, to produce CGIs, verified views and marketing films for schemes and campaigns across the UK. They were also recognised as one of the best creative teams in the world when they won the CGI and Visualisation Award from the Society of British and International Design (SBID) for visualisation work supporting the redevelopment of the DeVere Tortworth Court Hotel.

Tim added: “It’s almost ten years since Virtual Resolution was launched and, in that time, we’ve built a reputation for our expertise, knowledge and creativity. We continue to strengthen our team and remain dedicated to staying ahead of the latest developments in CGI and virtual reality.

“We’ve worked with companies both at home and abroad to support them with planning and marketing, and our clients see us as a safe pair of hands for major projects. The planning process takes a long time and companies need to know the studio they use for 3D and augmented reality support is going to be around right to the very end.”

READ MORE: Tour de Yorkshire: Will Calderdale be the best dressed in 2018?