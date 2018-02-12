Elland Estate Agent raises over £2,450 for Stroke Association

Elland estate agent, Ami Baxter, is celebrating another successful year of fundraising for the Stroke Association, with £900 raised in 2017, taking her total so far to £2,453.

Ami was inspired to fundraise in memory of her mother, Sue, after she passed away in 2014 following a stroke.

By donating £5 to the Stroke Association for every house sold over the past three years, Ami raised £900 during the last year on her fundraising mission.

Ami said: “Not a day goes by that I don't miss my mum. The Stroke Association is an incredible charity and provides invaluable support to stroke survivors and their families. My business is built on giving back to a cause which is close to the heart of the business. We are very proud to share the news of raising a massive £2,453 for the Stroke Association in memory of my mum, Sue. Thank you to all our wonderful customers who help make this possible”.

Joanne Burr, Community and Events Fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said: “With more than 100,000 strokes in the UK each year, it’s vital we have people like Ami to help raise vital funds. We’re incredibly grateful to her for fundraising for us; the money raised will go a long way in helping to support others who are living with the effects of stroke, as well as their families and carers.”