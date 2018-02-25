Elland firm signs deal with Lidl to support the supermarket’s UK expansion

A CGI and animation studio, which specialises in 3D visualisation and augmented reality, has signed a four-year deal with Lidl to support the discount supermarket’s expansion across the UK.

The framework agreement will see Elland-based Virtual Resolution working closely with Lidl’s national development team to create 3D visualisations and CGIs to assist with public engagement and the planning process.

The deal follows Virtual Resolution’s work with Lidl on a number of projects over the past couple of years, including CGIs, drone photography and photo montages.

Tim Power, managing director of Virtual Resolution, said: “We’re delighted to strengthen our relationship with Lidl following the success of our work with them so far.

“We have one of the UK’s largest in-house teams of specialist creative artists with a wealth of experience in CGI and 3D visualisation, and so are perfectly placed to provide Lidl with the support they need as they look to grow the business in the UK.”

Virtual Resolution says recent investment in its in-house expertise and the introduction of cutting-edge technology to its studio has helped the firm expand its capabilities and win major projects.

The team works regularly with property developers, architects, interior designers, local authorities, retailers and film studios on a variety of projects.

Last year saw the company sign a two-year framework agreement with retirement housebuilders McCarthy & Stone to produce CGIs, verified views and marketing films for schemes and campaigns across the UK.

“It’s almost ten years since Virtual Resolution was launched and, in that time, we’ve built a reputation for expertise, knowledge and creativity,” Mr Power said.

“We continue to strengthen our team and remain dedicated to staying ahead of the latest developments in CGI and virtual reality. We’ve worked with companies at home and abroad to support them with planning and marketing, and our clients see us as a safe pair of hands.

“The planning process takes a long time and companies need to know the studio they use for 3D and augmented reality support is going to be around to the very end.”