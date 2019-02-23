Elland hotel and leisure group boosts its portfolio by acquiring Pennine Manor Hotel

An Elland hotel and leisure group has boosted its portfolio of properties with the acquisition of a new venue on the outskirts of Huddersfield.

Northern Powerhouse Developments (NPD) plans a sympathetic refurbishment of the 31-bedroom Pennine Manor Hotel.

The acquisition of Pennine Manor brings the number of hotels it operates in Yorkshire to four. Its nationwide operational portfolio, which includes sites in Wales and Devon, now stands at 11.

Its other Yorkshire hotels are The Imperial Crown in Halifax, The Old Golf Course in Huddersfield and Scarborough’s Esplanade Hotel.

The Elland-based developer – which has Peter Moore, the man who brought Centre Parcs to the UK, on its board – has a further eight developments underway across the country.

Gavin Woodhouse, chairman of NPD, said the Pennine Manor Hotel refurbishment will include a new spa complex, an al fresco bar and a dining area.

He added: “We are delighted to be able to announce the arrival of our fourth hotel in Yorkshire and look forward to opening the doors at Pennine Manor.

“Already established as an idyllic wedding venue, our plan is to undertake a rolling schedule of refurbishments which will further enhance its reputation and build upon its perfect position in this beautiful and much-visited part of the world.

“Yorkshire has long been a hugely popular tourist destination for a global audience but following high-profile events like the Tour de Yorkshire, this has increased further. With huge investment into tourism and the regeneration of so many towns and cities across the region, demand for quality accommodation continues to soar and we are delighted to be able to offer that across all our hotels.”

Founded by Mr Woodhouse, NPD identifies prime development properties that have a historically strong attraction to tourists and looks to buy hotels to create a cluster.