Empty Calderdale sites blighted by anti-social behaviour earmarked for affordable homes

Hundreds of new affordable homes and extra care apartments are being planned on empty sites across the borough.

Over 160 new homes alone could be built in Ovenden after Calderdale Council’s Cabinet approved plans for the release of land for new housing.

An initial design for the area off Furness Avenue includes 78 extra care apartments and 91 affordable homes.

READ MORE: Affordable housing proposal will create 84 home estate in Illingworth





Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Social Care, Councillor Bob Metcalfe said: “Demand for extra care housing is increasing and I’m delighted that the Council is supporting the development of this scheme.

“It’s so important for people to stay within the community in which they have spent their life, so that they can remain close to their friends and family. Extra care makes sure that people can be supported within their own home, enjoying a good quality of life in the place that they know.”

READ MORE: £8.5m housing estate plan in Mixenden is given the go-ahead





The transfer of ownership of the land to Home Group Limited for the development was approved at the Cabinet meeting

It is intended that this extra care scheme will also be available for younger adults who meet the care and support criteria and need some additional support to remain independent.

The scheme would also include bungalows to provide accessible accommodation for people with additional physical needs, who are able to live independently or within a community, with some support.

Currently the area is a large brownfield site which provides poor quality open space for local residents, and which has attracted some fly-tipping and other anti-social behaviour.

READ MORE: Calderdale Council agree to sell land for just £1 to housing developer





Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, Coun Daniel Sutherland said: “This scheme will allow us to transform this vacant land into much needed homes for local people.

“The development will form part of the North Halifax Transformation programme which sets out our strategic vision for the place, including delivering new housing; kick-starting investment and regenerating the area.”