End of an era as last bank in Hebden Bridge closes

The last bank in Hebden Bridge has closed leaving people with the prospect of travelling miles to other centres to go into a branch.

Lloyds bosses announced in July this year that it would be closing its Albert Street branch on January 21 this year.

It is currently the last bank to exist in the town centre following the closure of Barclays on Market Street in April.

A Lloyds statement said: “We have made the difficult decision to close this branch because of the changing ways customers choose to bank with us - most are already using an alternative way to bank in addition to the branch.

“You can continue to use any other Lloyds Bank branch and the nearest alternative is the Halifax branch. “

Additionally, one of our new Lloyds Bank mobile branches will visit the Hebden Bridge area which customers can use for many of their everyday banking needs.”

The closure announcement came despite the fact that counters at the Hebden Bridge branch weree 11 per cent busier than they were a year ago, with 234 customers visiting the bank on a monthly basis.

Customers have been advised that they will be able to use their local Post Office to deposit and withdraw cash.

Hebden Bridge has become the latest Calderdale town to lose its banks after Elland and Sowerby Bridge.

