Exciting refit for Brighouse salon to celebrate 100 years of business

A Brighouse based salon has plenty to cheer about this month after having completed a salon refit to kick-start a year of celebration.

2019 marks 100 years in business for Edward & Co, alongside its sister salon, Taylors & Co.

The salon make-over was inspired by owners, Gary and Heather Taylor’s, determination to provide a big city service to their clients without the London prices.

Read: Thirteen films to watch for a cosy Valentine's night in

Heather said, “We are determined to provide the best service to our clients, and one aspect that everyone experiences, is the feel and style of the salon itself. It was ten year since the last re-fit, and it was time for a makeover. We spent a long time researching the look we wanted, and we’re delighted with the results.

"I love the sense of drama that’s been created, it reminds me of a New York club!”

Gary said, “We are so excited by the transformation. Gone is the monochrome colour scheme which inspired us in 2009. Instead we have depth of colour and a richness which is intended to envelop our clients. This is all about high end style, often seen in Leeds, Manchester and London, brought to the streets of Brighouse.”

The family business, which was started by Edward Taylor in 1919, has grown over the century to provide training and employment to five generations of hairdressers.

Read: New flashing speed sign installed on Bradford Road in Brighouse

Today Edward & Co is run by Gary and Heather Taylor with daughter, Annabelle, employed as a stylist; while Taylors & Co is owned by Gary’s brother, Jason.

As part of the family’s year of celebrations, they’ll be holding a 100th Anniversary Party on April 6 at the Brighouse Sports Venue, in aid of local cancer and autism charities.

For more information and to book tickets call 01484 714261.