Final toast for Halifax Wine company as bosses cut back business

A wine company based in Halifax town centre has decided to close part of its business after 24 years in the wine trade.

Andy and Karen Paterson set up the Halifax Wine Company based in Prescott Sreet in 2001.

Along with his partner Karen and after much thought and consideration they have decided to close the retail shop and internet site of company. The wholesale side of our business will still operate and remains unchanged).

"After 24 successful years as a hands-on family run business we have reached a point where we know it is time for a change from the world of retail," said Karen on the business' website.

"It is our wish that we would like to devote more time to family, and travel a bit before we are too old.

" At 59 years of age, Andy in particular wants to ease back, and we would like to take more than two weeks holiday per year – which we have not had in 24 years.

"Many of you have supported us throughout the years, some of you from the very beginning, and we would like to say a heartfelt thank-you, your continued support has meant a lot to us.

"We will genuinely miss the personal relationship and friendship we have enjoyed with many of you. But, it is time for a change, and we are excited to see what new opportunities that brings."

The business is currently holding a clearance/closing down sale.

"We will be contacting recipients of gift vouchers, but if you have received a gift voucher please hunt them out and redeem as soon as possible," added Karen. "If you have given a gift voucher to someone please let them know. We expect our remaining stock to sell through quickly so we would be happy to offer a full cash refund on an outstanding gift voucher if a lack of choice does not suit."

Andy has spent more than 40 years working in the food and wine Industry> He is qualified chef and progressed to restaurant manager and sommelier at Michelin starred restaurants.

He later became a fine wine broker in London and became a fine wine merchant in the North of England for the 24 years before settling in Halifax.