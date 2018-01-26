Firm donates £8000 to Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust

Cash plan provider, Sovereign Health Care, has donated £8,000 to Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust as part of an annual charitable donation to seven of Yorkshire’s NHS Trusts.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust was presented with a hospital grant worth £4,000 and a nurses training grant of £4,000.

Six other NHS Trusts and teaching hospitals providing vital health services in Bradford, Leeds, Wakefield, Harrogate and Airedale also received charitable donations of £8,000 each.

Lindsay Rudge, deputy director of nursing at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT), said: “We are very grateful for Sovereign’s continued support for our nursing teams here at CHFT and it is always a pleasure to welcome them back.”

Russ Piper, chief executive of Sovereign Health Care, said: “Sovereign Health Care has a long history of supporting local hospitals and nurses training, and we’re extremely proud of our track record in supporting vital NHS services.

"We are now the only cash plan provider based in West Yorkshire, so supporting Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust is a key part of our community programme which aims to make a positive difference to people’s lives.”