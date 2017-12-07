Firm switches on to high voltage week-long fundraising drive

High voltage electrical engineering firm Smith Brothers has announced it will be hosting a week-long fundraising event, in an ambitious bid to raise more than £1000 for three different charities.

Set to take place in December at the company’s Elland HQ, the main event of the charity week will be an indoor ‘bikeathon’. The cycling challenge will see two teams of 11 competing to be the first to ride the equivalent distance from the Lowfields Business Park boardroom to Big Ben – a total of 206 miles within five working days.

Supporters will be invited to sponsor a team – one representing Diabetes UK and the other the British Heart Foundation – and in addition to the money raised via donations for the respective charities, the winning team will also be rewarded with Christmas vouchers.

From Monday December 11 to Friday 15, the power engineering experts will also be hosting a bake sale and running a sweepstakes competition to fundraise for international humanitarian organisation Save the Children.

Commenting on the venture, chairman John Smith said: “December is always a busy time of year for us, as we have to take care of our usual workload of HV assignments across the country, at the same time as getting ready for the Christmas break.

“It is easy to forget about giving back when everyone has so much on their plate, but as 2017 has been such a great year for Smith Brothers, we wanted to do something commemorative and fun for charity. The bikeathon should be a good way for the team to blow off some end-of-year steam, at the same time as channelling their energy and festive spirit into supporting these worthwhile causes.”

This isn’t the first charitable venture Smith Brothers has backed this year. In the summer, the firm lent its backing to a golf day in aid of the Quaggy Development Trust and also sponsored a benefit dinner hosted by Frank Bruno for the Nigel Harris Sports Foundation. As part of its community support, the company additionally sponsors an under 9s football team.

Donations can be made via the company’s Diabetes UK and British Heart Foundation JustGiving pages.