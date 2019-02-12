First look at designs for the multi million pound Clifton Business Park plan

The long standing ambition to create a business park in Clifton has moved closer with the first designs being revealed for the site.

Calderdale Council is working with Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, on plans to transform the currently empty site on Wakefield Road into a regionally significant business park.

Here is everything we know about plans.

Background to the plans

The site is allocated as a key employment site in Calderdale - it was designated in 2006 by the current statutory development plan and is proposed to be retained as an employment site in the draft new Local Plan. Enterprise Zone (EZ) status was agreed by the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government and announced by the Chancellor in 2015. The project is part of Calderdale Council’s Next Chapter - a programme of regeneration projects and investments to make Calderdale a place where people choose to invest, live, learn, work and visit

Where is the site?

The site is located on the eastern edge of Brighouse, at Clifton Common, off Wakefield Road and is close to Junction 25 of the M62.

The site extends to approximately 63 acres.

The northern and western boundaries of the site consist of residential uses in Clifton Village. The southern boundary of the site fronts Armytage Road Industrial Estate, a well-established industrial estate in the area, and to the east of the site is a Holiday Inn hotel.

What does the site plan tell us?

The draft Masterplan is a blueprint for future development on the Business Park. It provides a conceptual layout of buildings, roads and spaces. Detailed design plans - such as what each building will look like and where each one will be sited - will be subject to further consultation and planning approval.

What are Enterprise zones?

Enterprise Zones are designated areas across England that provide tax breaks and Government support. Enterprise Zones can be the driving force of local economies as they unlock key development sites, consolidate infrastructure, attract business and create jobs which in turn supports the local community and businesses. The Leeds City Region Enterprise Zones Phase Two comprises nine sites spread across the four West Yorkshire districts - one of which is Clifton Business Park.

The proposed Clifton Business Park would be one of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Zones, supported by Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Calderdale Council, and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

How is the project progressing?

Calderdale Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority are progressing plans for the site. The Combined Authority has also assigned grant funding for the project. An outline planning application is being prepared and to help shape the submission the Council is engaging with the public and local businesses about our draft plans.

Are the any potential highways issues and risks?

The Council has said highway specialists have been assessing the existing road network and looking at how the development will affect local roads and junctions, as well as the motorway junction. This work has also involved taking account of future transport projects in the area. This technical work will be presented in a Transport Assessment as part of the outline planning application. The position of new vehicle access points to serve the Business Park will be established through the outline planning application.

By providing a road between Clifton Common and Wakefield Road through the site we will allow existing traffic travelling between the two roads to avoid the town centre roundabout. It is hoped this will, in part, mitigate for newly generated traffic. It is not proposed that Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) will be able to enter or exit the Business Park using Coal Pit Lane. This will be enforced by Traffic Regulation Order and by design features. The outline planning application will be supported by a Travel Plan which sets out the measures to be undertaken to encourage businesses locating in the Business Park to support travel by walking, cycling and public transport, and how to reduce impact by vehicle use.

When can people see the plans?

Draft plans for the site will be going on display at public drop-in events in February, where local residents and businesses are invited to attend, speak to the development team, and share their views.

Drop-in events are being held at Brighouse Civic Hall on Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 February 2019. A session for local businesses will take place between 12.30pm and 2.30pm with a public session held between 3pm and 7pm.