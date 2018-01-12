First look at how Clifton business park and new highway could look

This is how a new businesses park and highway close to Brighouse could look in the future with the aim of creating hundred of new jobs in the area.

Talks between the land owner of the site of the proposed Clifton Business Park and Enterprise Zone and Calderdale Council continue as leaders consider forcing through the sale through a compulsory purchase order.

The Draft Masterplan for Clifton Business Park (Credit Spawforths)

Cabinet will be asked to approve the acquisition of the land on Monday, January 15 at Halifax Town Hall from 6pm.

While negotiations with the current landowners are currently underway and are the preferred approach, the council, subject to cabinet approval, will start the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) process in case it is needed.

Cabinet members will also be asked to approve the submission of an outline and full business case to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to release funding to buy the land and progress the development of the business park.

The council has said the site has been designated as employment land for over 10 years, but this alone has not been enough to prompt development despite demand and the need for economic growth, which is why it is taking action.

Aerial view of the potential site

Coun Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “The site is Calderdale’s most significant opportunity to address demand for high-quality employment space. Once established, it would boost economic growth and create hundreds of jobs within around 23 business units.

“The project would also improve local air quality, ease congestion by moving traffic away from Brighouse town centre whilst bringing more opportunities to walk and cycle, and reduce flood risk to nearby homes and businesses by better managing surface water run-off onto Wakefield Road.”

However, there are concerns about the pressure the business park will place on the area’s infrastructure.

Councillor Scott Benton (Conservative, Brighouse) said: “This proposal has caused significant concern among residents not only in Clifton but throughout Brighouse as a whole.

“This proposal, taken together with the plans for huge housing development, will create thousands of extra car journeys along Wakefield Road and throughout Brighouse every single day.

“Our local road network is already congested and these proposals will create substantial pressure on our creaking infrastructure.”