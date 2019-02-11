First look at new image of multi-million pound Northgate House retail plan

Businesses have declared an interest in the exciting proposals for Northgate House as it is transformed into premium office and retail space at the heart of Halifax.

Plans to renovate the vacant former Calderdale Council office building have moved a step closer after the backing of the scheme to support the vibrancy of the town centre.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority Investment Committee granted £3 million from the Local Growth Fund towards the £10.65 million refurbishment cost.

This is a key milestone, enabling the ambitious project - which could create over 400 jobs - to move forward.

Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “Our vision is to make Halifax, and Calderdale as a whole, an even more thriving place where people want to live, work, learn, visit and invest.

“To achieve this, we’re delivering regeneration through an unprecedented level of investment.

“The Northgate House transformation aims to increase footfall, trade and jobs in Halifax town centre, alongside plans for improved transport links, attractive public spaces and pedestrianised areas.”

Subject to final approvals for the project, the state-of-the-art offices and shops are expected to be complete by spring 2020.

Councillor Peter Box, Chair of the West Yorkshire and York Investment Committee, said: “This is an exciting project which will totally transform the town centre, creating even more reasons for people to visit, shop and set up their businesses here for the benefit of the local community.”

Supported by £3 million from the Local Growth Fund, the refurbishment of Northgate House has the potential to generate over 425 jobs and generate £30 million of gross value added to the local economy, as well as supporting vitality and vibrancy at the heart of Halifax town centre.

Roger Marsh, Chair of the Leeds City Region LEP, added: “Here is a prime example of how Growth Deal funding is enabling the LEP to accelerate economic growth across the entire City Region. The regeneration of Halifax town centre will support existing businesses to grow, encourage inward investment and create employment opportunities.”