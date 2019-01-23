Flooring firm Interface to move from Shelf site to Dean Clough

Flooring company Interface is to close its Shelf site and relocate to Dean Clough after a review of their business.

Their Shelf site serves as the company’s UK headquarters, and the company have operated at the Halifax road location for more than 30 years.

Lee Mellor, Vice President, UK Ireland, Middle East & Nordics, Interface said: “Following a review of our business, Interface has decided to close the Shelf site and relocate our Interface Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Central team to Dean Clough, Halifax, and our UK business to Birmingham.

“We have had a long history in Shelf and appreciate the support we’ve received from the local community since we started operating the site over 30 years ago.

“It is deeply regrettable that some colleagues will be affected by the relocation and we are supporting them during this time of change.

“Through the new EMEA Design Centre at Dean Clough we will be looking to create employment opportunities for local talent.”