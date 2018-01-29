Former Dragons' Den star gives Halifax businesses a boost

Two Halifax based firms have received a business boost from retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Paul Walters of Lime Tree Europe Ltd and Anthea Orchard of Cardelium Ltd both recently tweeted Theo about their businesses during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and on two separate occasions, were chosen as one of his six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his 500,000 Twitter followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by the former Dragons' Den star in 2010, now has over 2000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re-tweeted Anthea and Paul’s messages to his almost 500,000 followers and as a result, both of their businesses have received more social media followers. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Anthea and Paul both agree; “It is great to have support from Theo because it’s tough trying to continually raise our profiles and grow our businesses. Theo has recognised our hard work and helped to spread the word about what we do to his following.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website and Shop #SBS will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish both Lime Tree Europe and Cardelium every success.”