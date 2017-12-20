Grand Central celebrates 10 years in business

Grand Central is celebrating 10 years in business with a series of special anniversary events and promotions to thank its loyal customers, staff and supporters.

The train company, which operates a train service to London from Halifax and Brighouse, celebrated the milestone achievement at Kings Cross station in London, long-serving Grand Central colleagues got together to mark the 10th anniversary with a specially made celebration cake.

Richard McClean, the Managing Director at Grand Central, said: “I am very proud of our track record and I’d like to thank all our customers, partners and colleagues for their support over the last decade.

“This 10th anniversary is a big deal for us and we’re delighted to be able to share it with our customers and colleagues as they have been critical to the success of our journey so far.

“This 10th anniversary is a big deal for us and we’re delighted to be able to share it with our customers and colleagues as they have been critical to the success of our journey so far.

“As we look forward to 2018 and to the next decade of our history, we have ambitious plans and are facing some exciting times ahead. Alongside significant investment in our trains, we will be seeking to grow our business, running more trains and calling at more stations.”