Grand Central tops table with Calderdale to London commuters

Train operator Grand Central is the highest rated for customer satisfaction amongst British leisure and commuter travellers, according to research published this week by consumer champion Which?

In the Which? leisure travel satisfaction survey, the company was named Britain’s best-rated train company for leisure travel, achieving a customer satisfaction rating of 69 per cent. It earned five stars for punctuality, availability of seats and the condition of its carriages.

Grand Central, part of the Arriva group, provides direct train links with London from Halifax and Brighouse train stations.

Richard McClean, Managing Director of Grand Central Rail, said: “We’re delighted to be ranked highest train operator in Britain for passenger satisfaction amongst both commuters and leisure customers for the third year running in this research by consumer champion Which?

“Having just celebrated our 10th anniversary, it’s a great way to start 2018. We have ambitious plans for this year and we see exciting times ahead. Alongside significant investment in our trains, we will be seeking to grow our business, running more trains and calling at more stations.

“At Grand Central we pride ourselves on truly understanding what our customers want and acting on their feedback to ensure we are always at the heart of the communities we serve. Our trains call at locations which would otherwise have no direct link to London, providing an economic lifeline for local businesses and giving local people access to employment and leisure opportunities across our network.

“At the end of last year we began refurbishing all our trains and will be bringing more trains into service during 2018.

“We have some exciting plans for further investments in our online systems and at stations over the next 12 months.

“This comes on the back of the enhancements we have already made at stations on our North East and West Riding routes, including a First Class lounge and revamped station underpass at Wakefield Kirkgate and improved car parking facilities, waiting facilities and information facilities at Eaglescliffe.”