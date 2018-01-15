Halifax-based recycling company raises £8 million for charity

Halifax-based BIU Group, a clothing and textile recycling company, is celebrating its latest milestone of £8 million raised for its charity partners, thanks in part to the support of Asda, who have allowed banks to be placed at over 30 stores across the country.

Launched in 2005, the textile recycling scheme was kick-started by setting up a partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and further assisted by the Leeds-based supermarket agreeing for banks to be placed at 16 of its stores across the county.

Since 2005, the scheme has grown exponentially, supporting regional causes ranging from air ambulance charities, search and rescue organisations to hospices and community sport groups.

Wendy Yarney, BIU’s charity partnerships manager, said: “We are in the mood for celebration after hitting such a large milestone for our charity partners.

“Our work has helped to save or improve the lives of many people by providing funds towards the life-saving and life- changing goals our charity partners have.

“They are all fantastic organisations and we’re constantly in awe of the work which they carry out every single day.

“We are looking forward to hitting the next milestone for them as soon as possible.”

