Halifax brand receives £2 million funding to change pet food for the better

Halifax based Pure Pet Food, the manufacturer of dehydrated and freeze dried pet food, has secured a £2m investment from NVM Private Equity (NVM).

The company was formed by childhood friends Mathew Cockroft and Daniel Valdur Eha and is now sold at outlets around the world.

The investment from NVM comes after a host of recent accolades and achievements for the business. Pure won the Lloyds TSB’s National Best Start-up award and the PetQuip Pet Product Innovation award.

Founder Mat said: “Pure first started after we decided to do our own research into the current commercial pet food available and exactly how it was made. It made little sense to us that highly processed food, containing low quality ingredients, manufactured into small brown biscuits that are fed to pets each day was possibly the healthiest diet option.”

Co-founder Dan added: “We set out to create a food which retained the convenience of a commercial dry or wet pet food, but with the benefits of fresh, wholesome ingredients. This thought process led us to the methods of dehydration and freeze drying, which allow for the gentle preservation of fresh ingredients.

"Pure requires no refrigeration or freezer space, owners simply have to add water and serve, creating a healthy low processed meal in minutes.

“Pure Pet Food has proved to be a big hit with pets suffering from a range of ailments and allergies such as stomach sensitivities, IBD, Pancreatitis and fussiness to name just a few. I think rather than anything special in our recipes it is more what we haven’t added. Our food contains no grains, corn, additives or any other nasties.”

The pair plan to use the funding to support Pure Pet Food’s rapid growth, whilst launching new products, adding to their team and expanding their offering throughout Europe.

“This investment will allow for the development of a much more personalised offering, improving the level of service we can provide to our customers and their pets. We see huge opportunity within this space and by partnering with NVM we now have the resources and experience to realise our vision,” Mat said

Aaron Lawson-Clark, Investment Associate at NVM, said: “NVM is delighted to be backing Dan and Mat to take Pure Pet Food to the next level. The team have impressed demonstrating the skills required to build a business, brand and quality product with limited resources.

"We are excited by the potential market for natural convenient pet food in the years ahead and we look forward to working with the team to scale up the business and deliver the future of pet nutrition.”

