Halifax couple win Convenience Retailer of the Year at prestigious awards ceremony

Halifax husband and wife, Heather and Broderick Rigg, have received the stamp of approval after being named Convenience Retailer of the Year at an awards ceremony.

The Convenience Retailer of the Year award commends winners on their achievement and was presented at the NFRN Awards (National Federation of Retail Newsagents).

The award is reserved only for businesses that stock extensive and innovative product ranges, follow best practice and have plans for future growth.

Heather and Broderick bought the shop over 10 years ago in a rundown area that was struggling to attract customers.

Intent on improving not only the shop’s facilities but also the community, the Rigg’s transformed the upstairs accommodation into flats for local hospital workers to stay in and invested in an external ATM.

Making the most of Broderick’s experience as a chef, they introduced a bakery to the shop, offering fresh bread, sandwiches and cakes.

Alongside standard products from wholesalers, the couple have made an effort to locally source a variety of items, including pies and pasties, milk from a nearby farm and artisan cards from an independent supplier.

Investing in fellow business owners is a big part of the Rigg’s success, with community spirit greatly improved over the years.

In store, the Riggs make sure their staff are trained in all food hygiene practices, helped by Heather’s experience as an Environmental Health Officer.

To expand their business, Heather and Broderick are introducing a more interesting range of sandwiches, collaborating with local cheese and wine suppliers and investing in social media marketing.

The NFRN represents over 15,000 independent retailers across the UK and Ireland.

This years sees the NFRN celebrating its centenaryand the awards ceremony took place alongside a special dinner to mark this milestone, hosted by famous broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald.

