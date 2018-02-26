Halifax factory that produces 75 million coasters a year is on the move

A Calderdale factory that produces 75 million coasters a year has moved to bigger and more modern premises due to increasing demand for their products.

The ISCAL factory in Halifax is one of the country’s leading manufacturers of coasters, napkins and other tissue based products, and helps local people with disabilities move into employment.

In the last five years, demand for ISCAL products has increased by around 600%. The factory exports its products to countries around Europe, and recently to the Seychelles.

As a result, the factory has now moved from its previous location at an old biscuit factory in Ovenden to new premises at Atlas Business Park, just outside Halifax town centre.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, CouncillorBarry Collins, said: “ISCAL keeps going from strength to strength and the latest move to improved facilities will allow the factory to keep attracting high profile customers and continue to expand.

“Not only is the company increasingly successful, it also provides important work experience for some of Calderdale’s most vulnerable residents.

"The training and experience of a working environment can help many disabled or disadvantaged residents into employment and it’s great news that we’ll now be able to increase the number of trainees employed each year.”

The next step for ISCAL is to replace some of the more dated equipment with modern, faster machinery to keep up with the demand for the manufacture of coasters.

ISCAL will also have the potential to increase the number of trainees and volunteers each year from 50 to 100.

The new factory will be officially opened by Coun Barry Collins, and the Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, Coun Daniel Sutherland, on Thursday March 1