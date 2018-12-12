Halifax healthcare firm's £5m HSBC funding boost to open high tech lab

Leading infection control specialists and NHS supplier, GAMA Healthcare, has built a new Research and Development (R&D) laboratory, thanks to support from HSBC UK.

The £5 million funding packing from the bank has partially financed the development of a state-of-the-art facility in Halifax to develop new and diverse products that support infection control, both in the UK and overseas.

The new laboratory, which has created 24 new jobs, will underpin GAMA Healthcare’s growth strategy for the next five years, with plans to double revenues by 2021.

Dr Guy Braverman, Co-founder of GAMA Healthcare, said: “Research and Development is crucial to our success and to ensuring the NHS and medical centres have access to the most effective infection control and prevention solutions. HSBC UK has been fundamental in ensuring the build of our new laboratory, which will act as our driving force in innovation, helping us to continue expanding and improving our product range.

“The UK remains our biggest market, but with enhanced R&D facilities, we’ll be focusing on growing our export sales by leveraging our existing connections and distributor network across the 60 countries we currently sell products in.”

With 50 new products in development, the new R&D facility will enable the company to continue excelling in manufacturing its innovative Clinell product range of wet wipes and disinfectant sprays, Carell personal care products and Cleanall cleaning cloths.

Keith Watson, Area Director for HSBC UK in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire & Buckinghamshire, said: “As a world leading developer and manufacturer of infection prevention solutions, it is vital that GAMA Healthcare has the most technologically advanced facilities to continue developing new products and keep up with the demand from the healthcare market.

"We’re delighted to be supporting their ambitious growth plans with this state-of-the-art lab.”

GAMA Healthcare recently won the ‘Large Business of the Year’ award at the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2018, having been commended for the company’s growth, ambition and quality of management.

HSBC UK has launched a £1.05 billion lending fund to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Yorkshire, as part of its broader commitment to helping British businesses realise their ambitions for growth. The Yorkshire fund is part of a wider £12 billion SME Fund for businesses across the UK.