Halifax insurance broker celebrates 20 years of helping customers

Romero Insurance Brokers has reached its 20th anniversary in the same year that they have been recognised as the largest privately owned independent insurance broker in England.

Headquartered in Leeds just outside the airport, Romero now employ over 150 staff across four offices and since its establishment in 2011 with two staff , the Halifax office now employs 10 full time staff and has recently relocated to the Fire House at Dean Clough Mills to accommodate the growing team.

Chairman Justin Romero said: "The Halifax office has provided our Calderdale Clients with a local service and has helped us grow the business organically to where we are now. We look forward developing our relationships to support further growth over the next 20 years whilst still Treating all our Customers Exceptionally."