Halifax Opportunities Trust to host networking event to help business owners

The Halifax Opportunities Trust is hosting a free networking event on Wednesday, January 9 to help Business Owners identify what their three biggest issues are.

The speaker is Andrew Miller from Business Enjoyment, a movement based on the belief that success in business should be based on enjoyment, not just sales and profits.

In addition, the Trust is running a New or Nervous to Networking workshop before the networking event.

This will start at 7.30am and is free to attend.

It will be a small group of people and the aim is to encourage people to feel more confident and know what to say so those attending can get the most out of the networking event.

To book a place on either of the Halifax Opportunities Trust events, please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

