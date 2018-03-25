HAOS raise the roof thanks to Happy Days

HAOS Productions are back to preparing for their spring performance following refurbishment work on their rehearsal space by local social enterprise building company Happy Days Building and Roofing.

Since 1901 the amateur operatic society’s performances have been seasonally featured at iconic venues including the Victoria Theatre.

Between their Junior and Senior groups, they provide amateur musical theatre training and the opportunity to perform for local residents from the age of eight upwards.

When their rehearsal space required essential roofing maintenance, HAOS Productions called upon Happy Days Building and Roofing Company.

Providing building and roofing services across Yorkshire, Happy Days Build operate as a social enterprise, part of the Happy Days Group.

Their work with the community helps to tackle homelessness and addiction in Calderdale, providing opportunities for those who have struggled with them in the past.

Commenting upon the successful partnership, Paul Addy, Chairman of HAOS Productions, stated: “With our new show, Memories from the Musicals, coming around in April, it was vital that our rehearsal space was usable and in appropriate shape. Happy Days Build helped.”

“As a non-profit ourselves, it’s great to see a community minded social enterprise like Happy Days shake things up. Providing an essential service like building but using the money for the good of Calderdale sets a splendid example for other enterprises.”

Stephen Keenan, Director of Happy Days Building & Roofing, added: “It’s been a pleasure to work with such a historic organisation, that’s been entertaining and providing opportunities for the people of Halifax for over 100 years.

“We know first hand how much of a benefit a socially minded organisation can have on the area, so we wanted to support them any way we could.”

Memories from the Musicals, HAOS Productions’ latest show will take place on April 27 and 28 at the Victoria Theatre. Set to be a spectacular gala concert, the production will be a selection of their finest and most popular past shows.

For tickets please contact the theatre box office on 01422 351158.