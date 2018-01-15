Hollywood in Halifax as Comic Con comes to the Shay stadium

January - one of the longest, dreariest months on the calendar - has been given a shot in the arm.

Halifax’s very own Comic-Con is taking place at its new home, the Shay Stadium on January 28 with a wealth of big and small screen actors, movie props, characters and some incredible vehicles too!

Halicon will be heading to town later this month

Sophie Aldred (former Doctor Who assistant) who more recently has been working with another Doctor, David Tennent providing voices for the popular CBBC series Tree Fu Tom makes her first appearance.

She is joined by James MacKenzie (CBBC’s Raven and River City), Primeval’s Andrew-Lee Potts, Brian Wheeler, fresh from panto season, Andrew Lawdon (Pantom Menace) and Trevor Butterfield who has been involved in iconic films like Indianna Jones and the Last Crusade, The Shining and Flash Gordon.

There’s brilliant full scale replicas of Marty McFly’s Delorean, David Hasslehoff’s Knight Rider car, KITT (the vehicle Hasselhoff uses at promotional events) , Lightning McQueen from the kids film Cars as well as Ecto-Fun - an entertaining Ghostbusters vehicle - bringing along with him a 35 foot tall Stay Puft Man - remember his rampage through the streets of New York in the original film?

“Inside we’ve got The Doctor’s Tardis as well as Daleks trundling around - and we’ve got good droids too like BB-8 from the latest Star Wars films and old faithfuls like C3-PO and R2-D2 along with HUGE Star Wars scenes to have your photo taken in,” says organiser Martin Ballard who has staged previous hugely successful events in Halifax at North Bridge Leisure centre.

“We’ve even got some of Disney’s most famous princesses coming along for a singalong performance,” he added.

With shops and stalls selling everything from geeky goods to comic books and pocket-money sweets there’s sure to be something for everyone at Halifax this year!

At the time of going to press organisers were signing contracts with a special guest. More on that next week.

Full details of this year’s event can be found at www.hali-con.co.uk and on facebook too.