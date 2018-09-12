How Candle Learning is helping Chinese students in their English courses

Candle Learning is celebrating after it was selected as the technical partner for American curriculum provider The Options Group.

The Halifax based e-learning provider has signed a three-year deal with The Options Group to deliver English language examination and online training.

The Options Group, based in Texas, is the USA’s premier education services provider with offices in the US, China, Malaysia and Australia.

The team at Candle Learning has been chosen to create a bespoke English language proficiency exam and course for Chinese students which is expected to deliver examinations to 5,000 students.

Director Andy Jack said: “We’re delighted to have secured this partnership.

“Options Group are an ambitious business and we’re looking forward to working with them to develop the technical platform. Having worked in the Chinese market previously, we know about the challenges this presents and this was one of the key reasons we were chosen.

“English language training is a burgeoning industry in China, so we’re delighted to be working with Options Group to explore this together.”