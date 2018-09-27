How funding boost will help Calderdale people with disabilities and health issues back into work

A Halifax business that helps people who have disabilities or health issues back into work has received a huge boost.

Calderdale Councillors have approved £165,000 for new machinery at Halifax-based Industrial Services Calderdale

Halifax factory that produces 75 million coasters a year is on the move

ISCAL is a printed, disposable manufacturing company producing drip mats, coasters, napkins, and other associated tissue products for the tourism and hospitality sector whose main customers are hotels, bars, airlines, restaurants and cafes worldwide.

In July Cabinet heard that to ensure ISCAL remained a modern manufacturing business investing in new machinery was vital.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Coun Barry Collins (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) had told colleagues the company was becoming more profitable and gaining stronger, larger orders by the investment would enable it to create more employability placements, which are paid.

September’s full Calderdale Council meeting agreed to approve the sum, which will be financed by prudential borrowing up to that amount, to allow ISCAL to buy the equipment.