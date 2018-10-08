How these affordable Calderdale homes are making a difference to families

Calderdale families are benefiting from seven new affordable homes on Hopwood Lane in Halifax.

Calderdale Council and Connect Housing worked together to provide the much-needed family homes for affordable rent, which are part-funded through the Homes England Affordable Homes Programme.

The houses were completed in March 2018 and families moved in from April. Since then, they have seen positive changes to their lives thanks to the energy-efficient, three-and-four-bed homes.

Two of the homes are adapted to meet the specific needs of two families identified by the Council’s Accessible Homes Team, with facilities that are suitable for residents with disabilities.

Additional funding was provided through the Disabled Facilities Grant from the Better Care Fund.

Councillor Daniel Sutherland, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, said: “We’re really pleased that these new family homes are making a difference to local people and have brought a previously under-used piece of land back to life.

"This development has provided decent quality affordable homes and has given a boost to a vibrant sports club. It has also involved local contractors, bringing jobs and investment into the Halifax economy.”

The houses were built on waste ground near to King Cross Park Social Club. Improvements to the floodlights and car parking for the Club were included in the planning application, for the benefit of members and the whole community.

Martyn Broadest, Director of Home at Connect Housing, added: “This project was a joy to work on. The support and interest in these new homes from the local community has been amazing, and it’s been great to provide much-needed larger homes to meet local need and help sustain the local sports and social club.

"We’re now looking forward to starting on our next site nearby in the next couple of months.”

The development supported local enterprise by involving Calderdale companies such as West End Joiners and Builders, Code L6 Architecture and Marshalls.