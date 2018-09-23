Landmark £2.5m investment at Mytholmroyd supermarket

The Co-op is set to serve-up a new food and petrol station store in Mytholmroyd following a landmark £2.5m investment.

The new store, located on Burnley Road, is set to open on Thursday September 27 and replaces the current Co-op which was situated on the same site, and was badly damaged during flooding in December, 2015.

READ: Co-op set to open more stores in Calderdale as it reaches out to a new generation

The new 6,000 sq ft store will boast an in-store bakery and and the new fuel station, which includes a completely redesigned forecourt, will have eight pumps.

Gavin West, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment in Mytholmroyd following the devastating floods of 2015 and are confident that this brand new store will enable us to better serve the local community.

"We’d like to say a big thank you to people living in the area for their support during this ambitious rebuild project and look forward to welcoming customers into their fantastic new Co-op store.”

READ: Todmorden company's success thanks to Co-op’s local source trial

Mytholmroyd Co-op will also bring a funding boost to local causes including Calder Valley Search and Rescue, Community Transport and Mytholmroyd Playgroup through its Membership scheme.

Paul Lowe, Area Manager for the Co-op, said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. We are investing in our people, stores, products and prices and have the ambition for our stores to be at the heart of local life, bringing communities together and offering our great quality products when and where shoppers need them. We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op.

"And, that we are also giving back to the community. Our members make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”