Last chance to be part of the Halifax Courier Business Awards 2018

It’s your last chance to send in your nominations for this year’s Halifax Courier Business Awards.

We want to reward the best in business across Calderdale, and invite you to put forward the businesses and people you feel are worthy of recognition.

The awards night is expected to be a sell-out once again and promises to be another spectacular celebration of the best in the business right across Calderdale.

To nominate or for more details, visit https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/businessawards/.

We would like to thank our brilliant sponsors for their support of the event: Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd, Leeds Beckett University, Witt UK Group, HSBC, Yorkshire Payments, Wilby, Calderdale Council, BCA, First Bus and Eclipse Energy.

The awards will take place on Friday, November 16 at The Venue in Barkisland.

There are 11 categories covering different types of businesses and individuals. Every year great success stories are greeted with praise by the audience at what is a fantastic networking evening.So don’t put off nominating your choice(s) and make sure the business or person you think is worthy has a chance to be recognised for helping make Calderdale the great place it is.

A massive thank you to all our sponsors:

- Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd are overall sponsor and sponsor of the Manufacturing Award

- Leeds Beckett University are sponsor of Business of Year Award

- Witt UK Group are sponsor of Employer of the Year

- HSBC are sponsor of Business Person of the Year

- Yorkshire Payments - Direct Card Solutions Ltd are sponsor of New Business Award

- Wilby Ltd are sponsor of Small to Medium Sized Business

- Calderdale Council are sponsor of Business in the Community Award

- BCA Group are sponsor of Lifetime Achievement Award

- Eclipse Energy are sponsor of Innovator of the Year Award

- Vizulate Digital are sponsor of Entrepreneur of the Year Award

- First Bus are table sponsor.

