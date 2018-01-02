Launch of new bespoke tutoring service for pupils in and around Calderdale

Inte11ect Tutoring is a new educational tutoring service recently set up to support pupils and parents in the Calderdale community, providing professional 11+, GCSE and individual tuition for pupils from Year four upwards.

The sessions take place at North Halifax Grammar School each Saturday morning between 9.30am and noon.

The service has been set up by Linda Brown, who retired as head teacher of St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Elland at Christmas.

She said: “This is an exciting new opportunity to share my expertise within the Calderdale community. We aim to offer a more bespoke service to our pupils and parents, offering either individual tuition or small group sessions with highly experienced professionals. This way we can ensure we are meeting individual needs to ensure pupils are given the best chance of success.”

For more information, email Inte11ecttutoring@outlook.com or phone 07927 156378.