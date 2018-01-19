Local trades plan to work together to boost business in Calderdale

Two established local building and property maintenance firms, Happy Days Build and Thompson’s Gas & Heating, have announced their intention to work together in 2018 and promote their services.

Happy Days Build provides building and roofing services from their base in Sowerby Bridge. Thompson’s Gas & Heating, based in Halifax, provides gas services, boiler installations and heating maintenance.

The deal is set to allow a sharing of skills between the two firms, with both now able to offer a full property service to their clients across the county.

Ben Thompson, Managing Director of Thompson’s Gas & Heating, stated “We’ve been aware of the great work Happy Days do for some time. They’re a highly skilled and respected building firm, and they work with some amazing clients from housing associations to churches. It can be hard to find great roofers and we’re confident we’ve found that with Stephen and his team. Hopefully our skills will allow them to provide even more of that great service for their customers, both domestic and commercial”.

“The Happy Days mission is fantastic. The team reinvest their profits to help the homeless in Calderdale. If we can help them achieve more of that by working together, then it’s even better”.

Both firms offer a socially minded approach to their respective trades. As part of the Happy Days charity, Happy Days Build work closely with the local community providing employment and training for those who have previously struggled with homelessness and addiction. Thompson’s Gas & Heating have worked on government schemes to provide affordable heating across Calderdale, and provided flooding defences to protect against water damage in areas hit by the boxing day floods of 2015.

Stephen Keenan, Managing of Director of Happy Days Build, commented “Working with Thompson’s will really allow us to grow the services we provide, and it’s great to work alongside such a highly renowned and recognised local firm. To many people, Ben is the face of heating in Calderdale and now we can help his customers with all of their building problems as well”.