Lottie Shaw's celebrate move into state-of-the-art premises

An award-winning bakery firm is celebrating after moving into new state-of-the-art premises to keep up with the demand for their famous treats.

Family-run Lottie Shaw’s, which produces a range of products including their famous parkin, have moved into the new 12,000 sq m premises in Brighouse, just a few miles from where owner Charlotte Shaw’s grandfather and great aunts began the business almost a century ago.

Charlotte, the third generation of the family to run the bakery, uses the original family recipes in the Lottie Shaw brand which was itself started some 10 years ago.

The baked goods and gifts, in their distinctive hand-tied burgundy and buff packaging are now stocked nationwide in independent retailers as well as more recently on Trans Pennine trains.

The firm has enjoyed a 70 per cent increase in online sales over the last 12 months, further reinforcing the need for larger premises to keep up with the demand and have also recently taken on their first apprentice.

Charlotte said: “It’s a very busy and exciting time building our dream new bakery for which we received funding and support from both the Local Enterprise Partnership and Santander.

“It’s enabled us to work on lots of new products and innovative developments for 2018 including our Stem Ginger Oatcakes which will be our first savoury range and some exciting new

Christmas products for the festive season.”

For more information and to buy online visit www.lottieshaws.co.uk