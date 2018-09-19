Major milestone reached to transform Halifax town centre

Exciting plans for improvements in Halifax town centre have taken a major step forward.

The planning application for the project has now been submitted and the upgrade to the town centre is one part of the Council’s work to reduce congestion on the A629 route between Halifax and Huddersfield and to boost the local economy with funding from the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund.

How Market Street could look in the future

The proposals include better cycling facilities and footpaths; improvements to bus routes; easier ways to get into and around the town centre; striking public spaces between the Piece Hall and the train station and at Bull Green.

These will bring benefits including reduced congestion, a safer and more attractive environment and more active ways of travelling.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “The submission of the planning application is the next step in exciting planned improvements for Halifax town centre. The impressive plans were displayed in Halifax Central Library and Archives earlier this year and received great feedback.

“The new layout and landscaped public spaces will create a more attractive and accessible town centre, with enhanced pedestrian and cycling facilities. The plans will complement the major work taking place to reduce congestion on the A629 between Halifax and Huddersfield and the planned improvements at Halifax rail station.

“This is an exciting time for development in Calderdale. The unprecedented level of investment across the borough will boost our economy as well as making Calderdale a place where people choose to invest, live, work, visit and study.”

The planning application, which includes general initial designs for the scheme, is now available to view online on the Council’s planning pages at www.calderdale.gov.uk under the reference: 18/01095/LAA.