Makeover for Brighouse salon

Award-winning Brighouse salon Edward and Co has been give a makeover to mark 100 years in business.

Owners Gary and Heather Taylor set out to provide a big city service for their clients without London prices.

Heather said: “We are determined to provide the best service to our clients, and one aspect that everyone experiences, is the feel and style of the salon itself.

“We spent a long time researching the look we wanted, and we’re delighted with the results. I love the sense of drama that’s been created, it reminds me of a New York club!”

The space is complete with images from Gary’s own collection, Modern Romance, which was created using Schwarzkopf Professional products.

Gary added: “We are so excited by the transformation. Gone is the monochrome colour scheme which inspired us in 2009.

“Instead we have depth of colour and a richness which is intended to envelop our clients.”

The family business of Taylors & Co and Edward & Co, started by Edward Taylor in 1919, has employed five generations of hairdressers.

Today it is run by Gary and Heather Taylor with daughter, Annabelle, employed as a stylist, while Taylors & Co is owned by Gary’s brother, Jason.

As part of the family’s year of celebrations, they’ll be holding a 100th Anniversary Party on April 6 at the Brighouse Sports Venue, in aid of local cancer and autism charities.

Tickets to be priced at £20 each, including dinner, dancing and raffle. To book tickets phone 01484 714261.