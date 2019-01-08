McDonald's in Brighouse applies to have 24 hour opening time

McDonald's in Brighouse is hoping to extend its opening hours to enable it to serve customers all hours of the day.

The branch on Bradford Road has applied to Calderdale Council for the removal of a planning condition to enable the restaurant to trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The applications states that “the extension to the operating hours is required to ensure that the restaurant better meets the needs of its established customer base and enhance its overall efficiency”.

The McDonald's branch is currently open between 5am and midnight and the application states that there are no proposed changes to the delivery hours.

The application expresses that the bulk of the custom during the late-night hours will be drawn from passing trade and because these vehicles will already be on the local highway network, there won’t be an increase in noise.

A decision on changes is expected next month.

