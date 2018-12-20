Mid Yorkshire Chamber welcomes The Piece Hall Trust as Patron

The Piece Hall Trust has become the latest organisation to join the Mid Yorkshire Chamber’s patronage scheme.

The Piece Hall Trust was established in 2013 and joins Eaton Smith, Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd, Wakefield Trinity Wildcats, Leeds Beckett University, Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation and Huddersfield Giants to become the Chamber’s seventh patron.

It will help support the Chamber’s continued efforts to connect, support and represent businesses across the Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield districts.

Standing at the heart of the local and regional business community, the Trust exists to promote the conservation, protection and improvement of the local environment, by preserving Halifax’s finest cultural and historical site, The Piece Hall.

Since it’s re-opening in 2017, The Piece Hall was awarded ‘highly commended’ by the British Guild of Travel Writers in the Best UK Tourism Project category and announced overall UK winner at the Historic England Angel Awards.

The Grade I listed building is home to a mix of independent new start-ups, expanding local businesses and returning tenants, meaning that members of the Chamber will benefit from a wider and diverse range of connections.

The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce drives growth amongst businesses through their knowledge and understanding of the challenges and opportunities of both now and the future, by offering the most relevant and value adding services and benefits, to ensure members remain connected, supported and represented locally, nationally and internationally.

The recent patronage will allow both organisations to access added benefits and services including; monthly networking events, shared public relations and promotion of events and news, providing greater opportunities for local businesses.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, chief executive of The Piece Hall Trust, commented: “The Piece Hall is once again at the heart of the local and regional business community, as it was in Georgian times when it was at the centre of the global woollen industry.

“It is of great importance to us that we work collaboratively with our peers and by becoming a patron of Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce we believe that together we can make a significant impact in the local area and beyond, putting Halifax and the region front and centre of any business opportunities.”

Martin Hathaway, managing director of Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are extremely proud to welcome The Piece Hall Trust as a Patron as we move towards our 2019 goals.

"By enhancing our relationship with the Trust, we hope to open up more opportunities for businesses in the district.”

