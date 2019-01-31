Millions earmarked to progress £10m Northgate House retail scheme creating 425 jobs

An investment committee will look to approve millions of pounds to push through with the Northgate House retail plans in Halifax that will create hundreds of jobs.

Next week’s meeting of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority will be asked to approve the progression of schemes worth over £30 million, designed to support economic growth from which everyone across West Yorkshire and the Leeds City Region can benefit.

Artist impression of Northgate - credit LDN Architects

In Halifax town centre, the £10.65 million Northgate House scheme involves the refurbishment of the vacant former Calderdale Council offices to create 4,274m2 of quality offices and 1,115m2 of retail floor-space.

Supported by £3 million from the Local Growth Fund, the refurbishment of Northgate House has the potential to generate over 425 jobs and generate £30 million of gross value added to the local economy, as well as supporting vitality and vibrancy at the heart of Halifax town centre.

Also in Calderdale, a new, high-quality, 6km cycle route between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden will form part of the Calder Valley cycle route.

Funded by the Department for Transport and part of the Combined Authority’s CityConnect programme, the £2.1 million scheme is designed to cut the number of cyclists involved in road traffic accidents on the A646 corridor.

Councillor Peter Box, Chair of the West Yorkshire combined Authority Investment Committee said: “Last year West Yorkshire Combined Authority invested over £150m in supporting businesses, improving transport, investing in skills and attracting jobs and at next week’s meeting we have a wide range of schemes that will continue that work.

“All of them are designed to underpin our aims of generating economic growth across West Yorkshire and the Leeds City Region that will benefit all of our communities.”

In 2014, Leeds City Region agreed the largest Growth Deal in the country, consisting of around £695million of devolved Government investment, made up of £516million local growth funding plus £173.5million Department for Transport funding to improve transport in Leeds, which was announced as part of the deal.

A further £420million through the Growth Deal to establish the £1billion West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund to improve road, rail and other transport links across the region over a 20-year period.

Wednesday’s meeting will also hear that progress has been approved on a number of schemes by the Combined Authority’s Managing Director or Director of Delivery through the organisation’s delegated decision process.

These include the York Outer Ring Road Phase 2, the West Yorkshire-wide Urban Traffic Management Control scheme, multi-modal studies in Calderdale and Glasshoughton Southern Link Road.

The public meeting takes place at Wellington House in Leeds at 11am on Wednesday February 6 and everyone is welcome.