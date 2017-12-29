Nestlé staff raise £200,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Nestlé employees from across the UK have teamed together to raise more than £200,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in just 18 months.

Staff in Halifax held a charity ball to contribute towards the fundraising total.

Other fundraisers included bake sales, walking marathons and raffles. Nestlé UK and Ireland CEO, Stefano Agostini, said: “This charity means a lot to everybody here and our employees have not disappointed in their effort and willingness to get involved. To raise £200,000 in such a short space of time is a huge achievement and I congratulate our teams across the country. There’ll be more to come in 2018!”