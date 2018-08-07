New Eureka museum on Wirral waterfront gets £3m funding boost

Plans for Eureka! The National Children’s Museum to open a second attraction on Wirral’s waterfront have moved a step closer after securing £3m of funding.

The money from the Inspiring Science Fund, which is jointly administered by BEIS and the Wellcome Trust, will go towards the £11m total needed to get the unique project at Seacombe Ferry Terminal off the ground.

Eureka! Mersey will build on the success of the National Children’s Museum in Halifax, which has welcomed more than 7 million visitors since it opened in 1992.

Eureka! bosses hope this latest round of funding will be key to unlocking a range of other opportunities to bring their vision for the attraction to life.

Plans for new Eureka! museum to inspire tomorrow’s scientists and engineers



Leigh-Anne Stradeski, Chief Executive of Eureka!, said: “I am absolutely delighted by this news. We are moving closer and closer to bringing Eureka! to the Wirral waterfront and truly believe it will transform the lives of local children and young people.

“This funding from the Inspiring Science scheme is a major step forward for our aspirations to create this world-class visitor attraction in partnership with Wirral Council, Merseytravel and the Liverpool City Region LEP. We are absolutely thrilled and it means we can now develop our plans further, working towards delivering a centre which reflects the context, spirit and ambitions of the area.”

Appealing primarily to 7 to 14-year-olds, it is designed to inspire young people to explore science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM), with bespoke content to reflect sectors identified by the city region as key drivers for future economic growth and prosperity.

The site is set to open in 2021 and will be turned into 2,200m² of interactive exhibition space with workshops, a shop, café and adjoining outdoor science park.

Science Minister Sam Gyimah said: “We want to bring the wonders of science to as wide an audience as possible and that’s why it is at the heart of our modern Industrial Strategy.

"Today’s investment will help inspire people from across the country to learn about the truly amazing benefits that science and technology has on all our lives.”