Nightclubs in Calderdale stay popular, bucking national trend according to figures

Calderdale nightlife remains popular, bucking the trend across the country of clubs closing, figures reveal.

Industry experts say the night-time economy is under pressure as cheap alcohol prices in supermarkets have encouraged drinking at home.

The latest Office for National Statistics data shows there were 45 licensed clubs in Calderdale in 2018, the same number as five years earlier.

Across England, the number has fallen by 16 per cent since 2013.

The data includes nightclubs, and any social and working men's clubs that are licensed to sell alcohol.

Market research group IbisWorld says the industry is struggling due to cheap alcohol prices in supermarkets, which have encouraged drinking at home.

Changes in the law have allowed pubs and bars to sell alcohol later in the night, attracting nightclub customers.

Ashley Johnson, market analyst at IbisWorld, said: "Many consumers purchase cheap supermarket alcohol to drink before going out rather than buying more expensive drinks in clubs, constraining industry revenue.

"Efforts to revive alcohol sales by offering cut-price drinks have been unable to fully compensate for this fall.

"Independent nightclubs that connect with clients via social media, diversify their drink and entertainment offerings, and stay on top of the latest music trends are expected to prove the most successful."

Martin McTague, policy chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: "A major issue for this industry are the sheer number of burdensome regulations that are adding huge costs to businesses.

"The night-time economy is worth billions to the UK, but firms are being faced with strict licensing laws, rising insurance costs, ever-increasing business rates on top of burgeoning employment costs and other liabilities."

To avoid identifying individual clubs, the ONS has rounded the numbers.