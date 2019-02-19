Owner of company that holds swimming lessons in Calderdale wins national award

Owner of a company that holds swimming lessons for babies and young children in Calderdale has been named national Franchisee of the Year.

Jenny Brown is the owner of Puddle Ducks West Yorkshire, a company that holds swimming lessons at DW Fitness Halifax and Warley Road Primary School.

She was awarded the accolade at the Puddle Ducks annual conference and awards ceremony held in Cheshire.

The award was presented to Jenny by Puddle Ducks founders Jo Stone and Tracy Townend.

Jo commented on Jenny receiving the Franchisee of the Year award and said: “We could not be prouder. She is so enthusiastic and dedicated to her Puddle Ducks business and to teaching children from 0 to 10 to swim.

"She is not only supportive of her own team and customers, but of other colleagues and franchisees, always offering any help or advice she can.

"She actively encourages ideas from her team to make improvements to the service they provide. She is a true ambassador for Puddle Ducks."

Puddle Ducks West Yorkshire was set up by Jenny eight years ago and it has since gone from strength to strength. They provide swimming lessons at nine different venues, teaching eighty five swimming lessons a week and have over 500 little swimmers across West Yorkshire.

Jenny said: "Receiving this award is an amazing achievement. It would not have been possible without having my amazing team around me, who work so hard and are as passionate about what we do each and every day as I am.

"I would love to thank each and every one of our little swimmers and their families for their continued support and loyalty.”

For more information on Puddle Ducks West Yorkshire visit www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/west-yorkshire.