Popular nursery sold to new owner Shine Childcare

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has sold Savile Park Private Day Nursery in Halifax on a freehold basis to expanding nursery operator, Shine Childcare Ltd.

The four storey former care home has been converted and refurbished to create a day nursery environment for children aged 0-5.

With effective operating capacity for 112 children, the management run nursery has a consistent ‘good’ rating with Ofsted, and over the years has established an excellent reputation within the local community.

The previous owner, Mr Dhanilall Chummun, took the decision to sell the nursery when planning retirement, and wanted to find a new owner who would continue the same ethos and who would be a suitable fit for his valued team of staff.

It was bought by growing nursery group operator, Shine Childcare Ltd, who were finalists for the Nursery Management Today training and development award last year.

Graham Abbott of Shine Childcare Ltd said: “We are very excited to have acquired Savile Park Nursery and look forward to working with the staff team to continue and develop the excellent childcare provided, and build the business even further.”

