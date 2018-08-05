Reasons to celebrate 15th anniversary of IT specialists

An IT specialist is celebrating its 15th anniversary in business – and it has plenty to shout about following a significant recruitment drive, and a financial forecast nearing the £2 million mark.

Founded by IT expert Jamie Watson, the managing director has spearheaded the development of Brighouse-based Fusion to offer IT support to UK and international clients – with a particular focus on the legal sector.

As the company celebrates 15 years in business, Fusion is enjoying a purple patch following the recruitment of 12 new additions, the development of its cloud-based solutions and a projected turnover for 2017/18 of £1.92 million – a 20 per cent increase on 2016/17.

“I am incredibly happy with the growth, acquisitions and developments we’ve made as a business and how we’ve strengthened the Fusion team,” said Jamie.

“I feel proud to mark our 15th birthday and am excited for the future plans we have in place to see Fusion enhance its client services and product offerings even further.”

Fusion’s 30-strong workforce now includes Ian Eskriett as technical team leader. Ian joined the company in February and brings with him experience from RBS, ComB and Provident Finance.

Shakeel Sadiq is another addition to the team, coming in as software developer to head up the client portal project side of MatterSphere 3E – a robust client and matter management system used by several legal firms globally and originally launched by Thomas Reuters Elite.